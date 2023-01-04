Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.

Oorbit, which operates a metaverse platform, has partnered with LG Electronics to bring interoperable virtual worlds to LG TVs. Through this partnership, Oorbit and LG will bring immersive games and experiences together and make it easy for consumers to interact in the metaverse.

LG’s endorsement of the metaverse is worth noting, as there are a lot of metaverse skeptics out there. The metaverse is getting a boost at CES 2023, where LG made the announcement, as many companies are talking about it and it is the leading topic identified by PR Newswire for CES press releases.

“We’ve been working on the hardware, networking, and software layers to create the metaverse for almost a decade – it just wasn’t called the metaverse back then,” said Pooya Koosha, CTO and Oorbit cofounder, in a statement. “Our proprietary technology is the connective tissue that links virtual worlds together and makes it easy for developers and brands to bring their experiences into the metaverse. Scaling our technology for millions of LG TV customers is the next step in making the metaverse accessible for all.”

Using cloud streaming technology, Oorbit users will be able to enjoy super high-fidelity interconnected virtual worlds and experiences including virtual concerts on Elynxir from Pixelynx and AI generative multiplayer games in Auxworld from Auxuman.

“At LG, we take pride in driving innovation and bringing new, personalized experiences to consumers, allowing them to easily interact” said Jung Sung-hyun, head of content service division at LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company, in a statement. “And we are pleased we can achieve that now once again thanks to Oorbit’s vision to give open access to metaverse experiences in one place on our TVs.”

Users will also retain a persistent digital identity they take with them from experience to experience. That makes achievements and purchases portable between worlds.

“LG has the vision and reach to help Oorbit make the metaverse more accessible to more people through their Smart TVs,” said Ash Koosha, CEO of Oorbit, in a statement. “Imagine playing with a map you bought for one game and taking that same item into a concert where it becomes your backstage pass. Translatable digital ownership is possible with virtual worlds that are connected through Oorbit. Our goal is for users to have access to boundless streams of entertaining content through the devices they already own. Our partnership with LG will dramatically speed our journey toward that goal.”

Oorbit is building the world’s premiere technology platform that makes many metaverse experiences available in one place. Users travel between interoperable virtual worlds with one identity and digital ownership, to discover games, entertainment, creative spaces and more.

Oorbit’s platform makes it easy for developers and brands to bring their digital worlds and experiences to more people on screens they already own. Content hosted on Oorbit’s platform is interoperable and linked as a web of interactive content and virtual worlds and the process of bringing new content from developers, brands, and publishers to the metaverse is virtually seamless.