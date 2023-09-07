We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here. At the event, we will also announce 25 top game startups as the 2024 Game Changers. Apply or nominate today!

Opera GX, the web browser tailored for gamers, wants to revolutionize the browsing experience with the introduction of Aria, a sophisticated browser AI designed to assist users with a wide range of tasks.

Powered by Opera‘s proprietary Composer architecture, Aria goes beyond conventional AI capabilities, Opera said. Not only can it write code, but it also taps into real-time internet data to provide up-to-the-minute answers and insights to users’ queries.

With Aria, early bird users of Opera GX can now engage directly with a friendly browser AI that keeps them updated on the latest gaming news and offers helpful tips. Users can ask Aria anything from specific game-related questions like the release status of Starfield to broader inquiries about starting a streaming career or expressing disappointment in game updates without resorting to caps-lock.

Aria can even also custom character bios for games like Baldur’s Gate or offer updates on the latest seasonal content in Diablo IV.

Event VB Transform 2023 On-Demand Did you miss a session from VB Transform 2023? Register to access the on-demand library for all of our featured sessions. Register Now

Aria can even also custom character bios for games like Baldur’s Gate 3.

To enhance user convenience, Opera GX users will have access to a new command line feature, allowing them to use the ctrl+/(Win) or cmd+/(Mac) keyboard shortcuts to activate an overlay and interact with Aria. By utilizing the command line, users can ask questions directly to Aria and either engage with the browser AI’s response in the sidebar or seamlessly return to browsing.

Aria integrates with Opera’s AI Prompts feature, introduced earlier this year, enabling users to highlight any text within the browser to summon contextual information and prompts, creating an interactive conversation-like experience with their browser.

Setting itself apart from other browser AI solutions, Aria offers users complete control over their browsing experience. Users can choose to opt-in by accessing the browser AI in the sidebar and logging in or signing up for a free Opera account if they don’t already have one.

Aria is now available in over 180 countries and it is available on Opera GX on Windows and MacOS, as well as the flagship Opera browser on Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS.

To enable Aria in Opera GX, users need to activate the “Early Bird” option in settings, followed by enabling the “Aria Extension” and “Aria Command Line.” The usage of Aria within Opera GX is free and only requires users to log in to their Opera account.