Opera GX, the browser built for gamers, is giving users more customization options than ever with the launch of Live Wallpapers. With this new feature, its 20 million-plus monthly users can transform their browser or Windows desktop into an interactive game.

This feature builds on the browser’s existing Mods feature, which allows users to personalize their browser with unique themes, colors and sounds. These mods can customize the way websites look in real time.

With Opera GX’s GameMaker engine, users can build mini-games that will react to mouse movements and user input. These backgrounds will be available for both the browser and Windows desktop. These Live Wallpapers give players the tools to mod their Windows operating system to fit their liking.

“They say ‘home is where the heart is’ and that’s our goal with Live Wallpapers,” said Maciej Kocemba, product director, Opera GX. “We want users to feel at home when they open both their operating system and their browser, and Live Wallpapers allows for that through the ability to configure one’s own parameters to match their style preferences and interact with the Live Wallpaper at every step. Live Wallpapers morphs your setup into its own interactive game.”

Currently, Opera GX has a collection of 50-plus Live Wallpapers built by the company and community that are available for free.

Opera GX collab with MrBeast highlights creators

To celebrate the launch and Opera GX’s fourth anniversary, the company created a Live Wallpaper inspired by MrBeast. They will reveal the full design live on MrBeast’s YouTube gaming channel on July 6.

Opera GX sponsors a number of gaming creators and esports companies. In addition to its gamer-friendly features, Opera GX has published 24 official Mods inspired by gaming creators. The interactivity of Live Wallpapers is an opportunity to build deeper partnerships with creators. In turn, this Live Wallpaper will give MrBeast another way to connect with his most engaged fans every time they use their browser or Windows desktop.

Opera GX is likely just scratching the surface with this technology. MrBeast is the only creator-inspired Live Wallpaper for now.