Outright Games and the United Nation’s UNICEF have created a long-term partnership to support the world’s vulnerable children through the sale of video game bundles.

Outright Games will raise a minimum of $248,963 each year in support of UNICEF through the sale of special video game bundles featuring the biggest names in kids’ entertainment.

The first video game charity bundle will launch on April 28 with all profits going to UNICEF. It features some of the biggest video games from licensing partner Hasbro including Transformers Battlegrunds, My Friend Peppa Pig and PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night.

There are more high-profile video game charity bundles planned for 2023 featuring some of the best titles from Outright Games’ licensing partners.

Other major activities will take place around key milestones throughout the year, as well as fundraising efforts from their internal global teams and charity livestreams from Outright Games ambassadors.

This agreement will see Outright Games leverage its access to iconic TV and film children’s brands to raise money for UNICEF’s Resources for Results Fund. The Fund helps to pioneer new ideas to address challenges faced by children worldwide, while enabling UNICEF to rapidly support those in need during humanitarian emergencies.

The first video game bundle will be available from April 21 to May 12 and will cost $24.89.

Outright Games creates family-friendly video games that are safe and appropriate for all ages and feature the biggest kids entertainment franchises. UNICEF supports education, health and nutrition, and responds to the needs of children impacted by conflict and natural disasters.

Beth Goss, CEO of Outright Games, said in a statement, “We are incredibly proud to support UNICEF UK as their first official partner from the video games industry. Our aim is to take our best-in-class stable of licensed IP’s and the passion of our global team to help improve the lives of all children across the world. We are excited to bring our community together to make a difference to those children who need help the most.”

Mohini Raichura-Brown, Deputy Executive Director of Partnerships & Philanthropy at the UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK), said in a statement, “Children around the world face vast challenges – from conflict to climate shocks, as well as missing out on their right to quality education. I am proud of this partnership with Outright Games that brings its employees and dedicated customer base together to help UNICEF continue to make a difference to the lives of the most vulnerable children.”

UNICEF does not endorse any product, brand, company or service.