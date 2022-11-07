Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

In its third-quarter financial results, Activision Blizzard has revealed how Overwatch 2 is doing a month after its launch. If the numbers are anything to go by, the game is at least popular: According to the publisher, 35 million players have tried the game.

According to Activision Blizzard, the new title has “average daily player numbers for the first month of Overwatch 2 more than double that of its acclaimed predecessor.” Many of the players, it said, were new and trying Overwatch for the first time, drawn in by the new free-to-play model. At the last report, 25 million of those players joined within 10 days of the game’s launch.

In addition to the player count, Blizzard also inferred that the game is making money, though it didn’t give a number. It said, “Player investment is also off to a strong start, positioning the title to be a meaningful contributor to Blizzard’s business in the fourth quarter.” Players have complained about the price of the in-game cosmetics or the fact that several heroes are locked within the battle pass.

Overwatch 2 has had a rocky launch, with multiple heroes removed from the game to receive reworks. Most recently, Blizzard revealed the newest character to join the ranks of the game: Rammatra, an Omnic tank. Blizzard also added in the release that it plans to launch the game’s PvE mode in 2023.