Owlchemy Labs today revealed a new, unnamed project at Gamescom — a VR-based multiplayer title that features controller-less hand tracking. The company revealed the title in a short teaser trailer featuring three players.

According to Owlchemy, the game is built from the ground up with hand-tracking in mind. It will feature “quirky characters [and] rich interactivity,” says the company. It will reveal more details about the project in the coming months.

Devon Reimer, CEO of Owlchemy Labs, said in a statement, “Hand tracking has provided an unprecedented level of communication between players. Bundle this new technology with players experiencing our quirky worlds with friends and you have all the ingredients for a magical VR experience. Since Cosmonious High’s launch, our studio has nearly tripled in size. Owlchemy values trying new things and our next project puts us in a position to push VR forward to new heights.”

Andrew Eiche, Owlchemy COO, added, “The first time we saw and used our own hands in VR we realized this is the future of the platform. Hand tracking lowers the barrier of entry into VR, making games more accessible and intuitive to more people. Playing games is much more fun when you’re using your actual body as the controller. Ever since we launched Job Simulator, VR players have been requesting a multiplayer game from Owlchemy. Our next project lets friends enjoy the classic Owlchemy experience together, with hand tracking opening the door to a whole new world of VR interactions.”