Paradox Interactive announced Colossal Order’s new game during today’s showcase event. The developer is working on Cities: Skylines II, the follow-up to its previous city building game. Cities: Skylines II is currently available to wishlist, and it’s launches later this year for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Game Pass and PC via Steam.

The publisher revealed the game in a cinematic trailer. Paradox stated that Skylines II is “a modern take on city simulation genre” and that it “offers the most realistic city simulation ever created.” It also says the new title will have “fully-realized transport and economy systems, a wealth of construction and customization options, and advanced modding capabilities.”

Before it revealed the new game, Colossal Order and Paradox acknowledged the Cities: Skylines community that sprang up after the original game in 2015. According to CEO Mariina Hallikainen, the game has over 26 million players, with over 5 million having started playing it within the last year. The pre-reveal sizzle reel also revealed the community has created almost 400,000 mods, so baking modding capabilities into the sequel will likely go over well with the community.

It’s not the only expansion to the Cities franchise out this year, as Fast Travel Games created and launched Cities: VR for the PlayStation VR2 and Meta Quest devices. There’s no release date for Cities: Skyline II yet, except that it’s supposed to launch in 2023.