Paradox Interactive unveiled a new game from Harebrained Schemes dubbed The Lamplighters League and the Tower at the End of the World.

The game is coming in 2023 and it reminds me of a Diablo-style top-down view in an Indiana Jones-like universe in 1932 where your team competes against the Nazis in a search for a magical treasure. You use thieves, scoundrels, and cutthroats on your team.

The combat is both turn-based and real time. You scout out a battle space in a real-time exploration phase before the turn-based combat starts. You can lower the risk by picking off key enemies in stealth mode before you initiate open combat. You can use the environment like blowing up explosives to take out a bunch of enemies at once.

Harebrained Schemes’ Mitch Gitelman, executive producer, and Chris Rogers, game director, introduced the title during Paradox’s show today. The company is behind other franchises like Battletech and the Shadowrun series.

The game is coming out on Steam on the PC, the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox Game Pass.