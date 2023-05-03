Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Paramount and Immersive Gamebox (IGB) announced today that they will collaborate on a new big-room game experience. The new game would be based on the children’s series Paw Patrol and can be played by 2-6 players. It launches at all Immersive Gamebox locations in the U.S. starting on June 14.

Gamers play as the pups of Paw Patrol as they go through rescue training modules. The multiple players end the game with a “Pup Pup Boogie Dance Party.” According to Paramount, children ages 3-7 are the target demographic.

Marie Marks, Paramount’s SVP of themed entertainment, said in a statement, “Now entering its tenth year, PAW Patrol has always had an incredibly strong fan base with families interacting with the brand in many ways. We’re excited to be partnering with Immersive Gamebox in a new format, where kids and parents alike can be fully immersed in Adventure Bay.”

Last year, IGB raised $20 million in funding to open 100 new locations around the world. The projection gaming room experience has attracted other licensed properties, including Squid Games and Angry Bird experiences. The new Paw Patrol fills a niche for small children, alongside IGB’s other experiences aimed at older gamers.

Will Dean, CEO and co-founder of Immersive Gamebox, said, “We’re thrilled to be working with Paramount to bring an immersive PAW Patrol experience to children on a global scale. We’re all about bringing people together. Adding a PAW Patrol game to our library will open the doors to more families with younger children and provide a rewarding activity to enjoy with the family.”