We saw a new trailer for theme park simulator Park Beyond during the Gamescom Opening Night Live event today. However, it also came with news that the title is releasing in 2023.

When we first saw it, Bandai Namco pegged Park Beyond for a 2022 release. Delays are far from uncommon in this industry. Given how little we’ve heard about the game since its reveal, this isn’t a huge surprise.

We announced @parkbeyondgame, at last year’s #OpeningNightLive, today we have a world premiere new look! pic.twitter.com/dAzXottuPh — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) August 23, 2022

Park Beyond will come out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.