New Zealand-based Grinding Gear Games has teased Path of Exile fans with upcoming information on a sequel. This announcement will happen at the company’s Exilecon in Aukland.

The free online-only action RPG’s loyal following that has been waiting for the sequel since 2019. The game has been delayed from its original 2022 release window.

Information on the sequel is limited. So far, we know that players will be able to carry over their purchases from the original Path of Exile into its sequel. Additionally, the two titles will share a linked endgame.