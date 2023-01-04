Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.

Entertainment celebrity Paula Abdul today announced the launch of her Paula Abdul Signature Smart Audio Glasses today at CES 2023.

The singer and dancer known for tunes like Straight Up is collaborating with tech partner 1 of 1 Custom, a maker of professional and consumer audio gear.

The fashion-first sunglasses combine style with a tech-based audio listening experience, creating a

whole new way to experience audio and music. Always a forerunner and trendsetter, Paula said at a press event that she has been looking for ways to get into the tech market and she is “excited to get into the tech space and marry tech with wearable fashion accessories.”

The Paula Abdul Signature Smart Audio Glasses feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, with an out-of-ear

audio experience that gives users a way to listen to music, podcasts and audio. You can also take phone calls and online meetings, while protecting your eyesight from the sun’s rays outdoors with interchangeable shaded UV400 sunglass lenses and indoors with blue light-filtered lenses for protection from TV, computer, and mobile screens.

Paula Abdul’s smart audio glasses are dubbed Idol Eyes.

The glasses have an option for prescription lenses. The unisex glasses, which come in five exciting colors, offer over five hours of listening and talk time with built-in rechargeable batteries.

“I am excited to launch my Signature branded Smart Audio Glasses with 1of1 Custom,” said Abdul. “I

absolutely love mine and get compliments wherever I go without people even knowing everything these

glasses can do.”

Abdul is know for hits like Forever Your Girl, Cold Hearted, Rush Rush, Opposites Attract, The Promise of a New Day. She has sold 60 million records and earned numerous awards and recognitions including 17 MTV Video Music Awards nominations with five wins, two Grammy Awards, three American Music Awards, two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Choreography (The Tracey Ullman Show, and her performance on the American Music Awards), two People’s Choice Awards as Favorite Female Music Performer, and five Juno Awards. You can find her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

She is also known to many worldwide as an original and decade-long judge on American Idol. The Paula

Abdul Signature Smart Audio Glasses extend Paula’s reach into the technology and consumer electronics

world.

Idol Eyes lineup from Paula Abdul

“We are thrilled to work with Paula on her Smart Audio Glasses, which leverages her creative and

entrepreneurial genius with 1of1’s state-of-the-art audio technology to create these ground-breaking

audio glasses,” said Dennis Lee, CEO of 1of1 Custom, in a statement. “Our engineering and design teams worked with Paula to come up with her Smart Audio Glasses, making sure to combine a great audio listening experience with her stylish design.”

The Paula Abdul Signature Smart Audio Glasses come in five colors and are available immediately for $249. The glasses are sale now at various siets.

Since 2011, 1of1 Custom has been the premier manufacturer of professional and consumer audio

electronics and hearing protection. Its market-leading custom professional in-ear monitors are worn by

over 10,000 musicians around the world including ZEDD, Steve Aoki, Marshmello, Imagine Dragons, the

Chainsmokers and many more. 1of1 Custom is a subsidiary of Famecast Media, a technology company

that helps creators.

“Famecast works with celebrities and creators to help them build branded products and services,” said Rex Wong, CEO of Famecast, in a press event. “When I first met Paula, I was amazed by her story. Idol Eyes is kind of a merge between fashion and technology.”

Dennis Lee, cofounder of Famecast, said in a press event, “At 1-of-1 Custom, we believe the future of audio is visual. For the past 12 years, we’ve actually outfitted custom audio gear to some of the world’s top musicians. We’re humbled to be the trusted audio partner for touring acts, artists, and crew. We’ve learned during that time that musicians have their own sounds. But more so than that, their fans amplify that sound with an added sense of culture and style. So Paula’s prominence as an icon in fashion, music and lifestyle, really perfectly positions her together with 1 of 1 Custom.”

“I want to first let you know that I’m so happy to finally be entering into the tech arena. I played in many arenas, but this one is providing to have new challenges I’m looking forward to,” Abdul said at a press event. “I’ve always wanted to be in this world. But I needed the right partner and I have the right partner with 1 of 1 Custom. I just want to say that I’m thrilled that they brought me into their world because this is the world I’ve been wanting to get into.”

She said she loved the quality of audio is what she loves about the product. she noted the battery lasts five hours, and it’s easy to connect to Bluetooth.

“They provide UV protection, but they also come with an extra set of lenses that you could pop into the frame to protect you from the bad blue light and you can adapt your own prescription to these glasses,” Abdul said. Lee said you shouldn’t be able to hear someone’s audio while they’re wearing the glasses.

The glasses have a degree of waterproof protection but you shouldn’t submerge them underwater. It takes about 90 minutes to charge them.