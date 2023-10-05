GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Payday 3 developer Starbreeze Entertainment has delayed a much needed patch to the game that promised 200-plus bug fixes. The developer is aiming for a mid-October update as the solutions for its stability problems requires console recertification. Notably, the patch was delayed on the day it was supposed to go live.

Heisters. We're extremely sorry for this, but we've chosen to delay today's planned patch to ensure its stability. The patch needs some changes that would require us to go through console certification again. We hope to be ready to deliver this one for mid-October. — PAYDAY 3 (@PAYDAYGame) October 5, 2023

Since the title’s September 21, 2023 launch, the game has suffered from sever instability and matchmaking issues. Additionally, Payday 3 is online-only so there is no way for players to enjoy the game without running into these problems.

Moreover, players are generally unhappy with Payday 3’s character progression system. Originally, progression was locked behind challenges rather than earned through the standard gameplay loop. Starbreeze confirmed that they are working on changes to this system, but the timeframe is unclear.

These challenges have led to mostly negative reviews for Payday 3. The game has mostly mixed or average reviews from critics and overwhelmingly negative reviews from fans on MetaCritic.

While it’s not unheard of for games to bounce back from tough launches, Starbreeze will have to address these concerns quickly. If possible, Payday 3 could entice Game Pass users to try the game again while its still available on the service.