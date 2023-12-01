Are you looking to showcase your brand in front of the brightest minds of the gaming industry? Consider getting a custom GamesBeat sponsorship. Learn more.

PC Gamer today held a special PC Gaming Show called Most Wanted. This event reveals the “Most Wanted” PC games for the upcoming years, as voted on by a panel of industry veterans. According to PC Gamer’s Council, the most anticipated game of 2024 is GSC Game World’s Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl. Other games that made it onto the 25-game list include Hades II, the as-yet unannounced Grand Theft Auto VI, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Tekken 8 and Dragon’s Dogma 2.

To celebrate the award, GSC Game World revealed a story trailer for Stalker 2, which is due to release sometime in Q1 2024. Evgeniy Grygorovych, CEO of GSC Game World and director of Stalker 2, gave a message to fans upon receiving the top honors. He thanked fans for their trust and patience, and also thanked the members of the development team for their work on the game during the war in Ukraine. He said the game is now a national product “aiming to convey Ukraine’s unbreakable spirit to the world.”

The PC Gaming Show’s voting council includes such recognizable names as Sid Meier, Brenda Romero and Tim Schafer. The games on the list spanned multiple genres, including horror, adventure games, multiplayer titles and life sim games. Here’s the complete list of 25 games:

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Hades 2 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Helldivers 2 Pacific Drive Haunted Chocolatier Homeworld 3 Path of Exile 2 Marathon Hollow Knight: Silksong Tekken 8 Grand Theft Auto 6 Gloomwood Frostpunk 2 Dragon’s Dogma 2 Avowed Menace Skate Story Star Wars Outlaws Harold Halibut Persona 3 Reload Holstin Sword of the Sea Still Wakes the Deep

In addition to the 25 games on the main list, PC Gamer also showed several trailers and game announcements. The games trailers included soulslike Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, RTS Songs of Silence and strategy deckbuilder Ironhive. We also got reveals of a new Vampire clan in Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2 and a new adventure mode in Dwarf Fortress.