Pearl Abyss’ Crimson Desert looked pretty good when the company showed off the open-world action-adventure game in 2020 at The Game Awards.

But the game returned on the Opening Night Live show at Gamescom today with its latest trailer, which shows the game has made a lot of progress in a few years. Plenty of people would have played it in 2020, and now it looks even more enticing. It had a lot of action, with medieval knights fighting each other and clashing with dragons and other creatures. I didn’t see much desert.

The new gameplay footage showed off the game in 4K resolution, revealing the sprawling open world and immersive gameplay that awaits players. The video follows the journey of Kliff, the main protagonist, as he investigates the events unfolding in the region of “Hernand” and embarks on a quest of exploration and discovery.

The gameplay footage showcased breathtaking graphics, showcasing an unparalleled level of realism. The interactions with the environment and non-playable characters (NPCs) added depth to the gameplay experience, while the motion-captured combat sequences provided a sense of authenticity and excitement.

Crimson Desert

The trailer highlighted the variety of combat styles, ranging from intense hand-to-hand combat to creative utilization of objects and surroundings to gain an advantage against enemies. Players can expect boss fights, duels and battles against formidable groups of adversaries, each requiring strategic thinking and mastery of diverse combat mechanics. The footage also showcased activities such as skydiving, parkour-like movements, and engaging in mini-games like fishing, arm-wrestling, and horse taming.

Crimson Desert is being developed on Pearl Abyss’ BlackSpace Engine, a proprietary game engine that promises to deliver stunning visuals and seamless gameplay. The game combines open-world exploration, action-adventure elements, and a captivating narrative set on the vast continent of Pywel, where players will assume the roles of mercenaries fighting for survival. With a simultaneous global release planned for consoles and PC platforms, Pearl Abyss aims to provide a unique and immersive gaming experience to players around the world.