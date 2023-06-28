Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Peloton is rolling out its latest gamified fitness experience, Lanebreak Tread, which it says is like Guitar Hero meets Peloton.

Available to all Peloton Tread Members globally, Lanebreak Tread combines gaming-inspired fitness content and music for an interactive cardio workout on Peloton treadmills. This launch follows the introduction of Lanebreak Bike in 2022, providing an experience that is tailored to the Peloton Tread and expands on Peloton’s content offering. Members have done millions of workouts since that time.

Gamification has had mixed results throughout its history, but the hope remains that players will become more engaged with gamified apps and as a result, will use them more. In Peloton’s case, that means using its exercise bikes more and getting into better shape.

Lanebreak Tread is a gamified workout where users have to match and sustain their incline or speed according to animated cues on the tablet to get the highest score possible. The experience, which is available to all-access members using a Peloton Tread, combines immersive visuals, fitness-inspired challenges and a beat-pumping soundtrack.

The user scores points by following visual cues called Moments. By adjusting the incline on the Tread, you can move into and stay in lanes that contain Moments. By adjusting speed, you can complete the requirements of each Moment and score points.

This new experience takes inspiration from Peloton instructor-led classes and leverages the Tread’s hardware capabilities to provide an immersive auto-incline experience through a new Hill Moment. When entering a Hill, the Tread will adjust its incline automatically to follow the curve shown to the user in the 3D world displayed on the Tread tablet.

Other new features on Lanebreak Tread include a Pacer mechanic designed to reward members for following an intervals workout design, as well as updated visuals and controls that have been re-designed specifically with running in mind, such as a new Tread-inspired avatar and a breadth of pace-based difficulty options.

Members can choose from several levels based on specific playlists and workout types and each group will have difficulties ranging from beginner to expert. Levels range in length (five minutes to 30 minutes) and are available across different music genres and featured artists. Music genres at launch include Pop, Electronic, R&B, Hip Hop, Rock, Metal, Country and Latin.

“The Peloton experience has been infused with gamification principles since the beginning, with features such as the in-class leaderboard, achievements, and streaks. Lanebreak was created to offer an entirely new workout experience that combines an expertly designed workout with immersive graphics, energizing playlists and enhanced game mechanics. Lanebreak classes are fun, immersive, and drive you to hit workout cues in a unique way,” said Tom Cortese, Peloton’s chief product officer, in a statement. “Lanebreak Tread has been informed by Member feedback and we’ve injected the excitement and competitive elements of gaming to create a fitness experience tailored to the Peloton Tread. As with all we do at Peloton, we’ll continue to iterate by adding new levels and music genres.”

In addition, to celebrate the launch of Lanebreak Tread, Peloton will release a custom 30-minute level featuring the music of Tiësto. It includes tracks from his latest album, Drive, and is mixed by the iconic DJ/Producer.

“Super excited to partner with Peloton on this new Tread experience! Music has a unique ability to motivate and bring out energy when we need it most. Being active and working out is something I love to do, and the high energy in my music is the perfect fit. I am thrilled Peloton selected the DJ Mix version of my latest album DRIVE for the new Lanebreak Tread workout,” added Tiësto, in a statement.