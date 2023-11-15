GamesBeat Next's on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you might have missed. Watch Now

Blowfish Studios, a subsidiary of Web3 pioneer Animoca Brands, is launching its Phantom Galaxies science fiction Web3 game into early access today.

Not many blockchain games can claim they’re a triple-A title, but Phantom Galaxies is a contender for that label as a mecha space opera. The game is available on Steam and the Epic Games Store, bridging both triple-A games and Web3 technology.

Phantom Galaxies, an expansive online multiplayer sci-fi action-RPG, welcomes players into a universe with mecha combat, immersive galaxies, handcrafted terrains, and pioneering Web3 integration. The game’s free-to-play approach aims to introduce a wider audience to the potential of blockchain games.

Phantom Galaxies is early access on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Offering an array of gameplay experiences, players can customize characters, craft their transforming Starfighters tailored to their playstyle, engage in high-intensity combats in space and on planets, and secure strategic locations to defend humanity’s territories.

The game emphasizes player freedom, providing a range of mecha types for various combat styles — from close, medium to long-range, and customizable options focusing on offense, defense, or both.

Web3 integration within Phantom Galaxies introduces the concept of digital ownership, allowing players to claim ownership of in-game property such as player quarters, Starfighter hangars, and even entire Planets. These digital properties can be developed and utilized in various in-game activities like trading items and crafting in the game’s extensive crafting system.

Ben Lee, cofounder of Blowfish Studios, said in a statement, “Our world-class developers have created a thrilling AAA action-RPG, a labor of love that we’re very proud to introduce to gamers worldwide. Phantom Galaxies has optional blockchain integration that offers players unique gameplay choices; releasing the game on Steam and Epic Games Store is a huge step towards the mainstream adoption of Web3 games.”

Key features

You can transform your ship in Phantom Galaxies.

Tactical Transformation Combat: Players can seamlessly switch between third-person mech combat and starship dogfights, prioritizing speed or firepower based on gameplay needs.

Multiple Mecha Classes: Choose from four distinct Starfighter classes with unique abilities and diverse weapon sets.

A Rich Universe: Explore the expansive Canis Major Galaxy, discovering lore and history while uncovering ancient secrets.

Solo and Multiplayer Action: Engage in an enthralling main storyline, side quests, PvP and PvE multiplayer battles alone or with other players.

Choose Your Path: Progress through RPG-style tech advancements, hone skills, and choose paths of heroism or ruthlessness.

The game is now available in early access, free-to-play on PC. The Web3-enabled version is available via the Phantom Galaxies website and the Epic Games Store, while the version without Web3 integration can be found on Steam. The game supports multiple languages, including English, Russian, Spanish, German, French, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese.