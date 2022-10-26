Register now for your free virtual pass to the Low-Code/No-Code Summit this November 9. Hear from executives from Service Now, Credit Karma, Stitch Fix, Appian, and more. Learn more.

Philips Norelco is creating an interactive metaverse experience called Shavetopia in Roblox, based around the Movember trend. For anyone who doesn’t know what that is, Movember is where people grow facial hair for the entire month of November. The portmanteau comes from adding the word mustache to the name of the month.

Shavetopia gives Roblox players over 60 different facial hair choices for their avatars. Philips Norelco isn’t just boosting its own brand to the more than 50 million players in Roblox, though. It’s using Shavetopia to promote important social causes.

Shavetopia is also hooked up with mini-games, too. It’s not just about slapping on a sick beard and leaving. That’s a big part of it, sure, but Shavetopia has portals to Roblox: Retail Tycoon 2, Emergency Response: Liberty Country and Tower Defense.

“With our purpose of improving people’s lives at the forefront of everything we do, Philips is taking our philanthropic efforts into exciting new territory by applying that purpose to self-expression and confidence in both the real world and virtual worlds,” said Philips’ Rafael Viestel da Silva, in a statement to GamesBeat. “We’re excited to work with Movember and Roblox, both of whom share our goals of empowerment and working together for social good.”

Shavetopia is raising awareness for men’s health

Movember, traditionally, is a collective event in support of men’s health causes. Philips Norelco is staying true to that with Shavetopia. The brand and metaverse hub will be supporting mental health and suicide prevention and raising awareness about prostate and testicular cancer.

Philips Norelco is partnering with Dr. Jake Taylor, a Urologic Oncology Fellow with the University of Southwestern Texas Medical Center. The doctor is serving as an expert voice in the men’s health space.

“It’s so important for men to take an active role in both their physical and mental health,” said Dr. Jake Taylor. “Even just starting your day with a routine that boosts your confidence, like shaving, can make a big difference for your mental health. That’s why I’m thrilled to partner with Philips Norelco, which is actively committed to supporting physical and mental health.”

I’m not an expert like Dr. Taylor, but I know a lot of men are pretty cavalier about this kind of thing. I used to be, too. Then I had a testicular cancer scare and had to run the whole gauntlet of doctor’s appointments, tests and eventually surgery.

So as someone who’s danced this particular dance? Keep on top of this stuff.