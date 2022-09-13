Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.
Phoenix Labs unveiled its Fae Farm game for the Nintendo Switch coming in spring 2023.
The title lets you gather resources, craft items and customize your home so you can restore Azoria to its natural splendor.
In the game, you cultivate a homestead in this fairy-tale farm simulation role-playing game. You face off against foes and discover magical spells to grow crops with up to four players in local and online multiplayer.
As seasons change, new surprises arrive.
