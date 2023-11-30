Are you looking to showcase your brand in front of the brightest minds of the gaming industry? Consider getting a custom GamesBeat sponsorship. Learn more.

Phoenix Labs today revealed the first DLC for its cozy life sim title, Fae Farm. The DLC is called Coasts of Croakia, and launches for free for Switch players on December 14. While it’s not free for PC players, it’s included in the Deluxe Edition of the PC version of the game.

Coasts of Croakia takes place in a new realm (one frog-themed, as indicated by the name), where the player will meet new characters and encounter new quests. The release material doesn’t indicate whether the new DLC will add any changes to the base game, but we might find out more before the new content launches in December.

Fae Farm is one of several cozy titles that have launched in 2023, including Mineko’s Night Market, Dordogne, Spirittea and Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. Fae Farm is the latest project from Phoenix Labs, which spun out from Sea/Garena earlier this year and was previously known for monster hunting title Dauntless