Pickleball One from Playin Games will let players bring the court to life at home via Meta Quest starting on October 19. The multiplayer VR fitness game lets users play singles or doubles matches at home in real time.

“Pickleball One redefines the experience of virtual sports,” said Raghu Bathina, CEO of Playin Games. “We capture the essence of pickleball as a game and as a social experience while introducing groundbreaking training and fitness features that set new standards for sports in VR.”

Watch, play and compete with friends in Pickleball One.

The title aims to appeal to both gamers and Pickleball enthusiasts. Similar to titles like iRacing and Gran Turismo, Pickleball One wants to help players improve their skills through digital practice. Players can hone their skills and fitness through drills and rhythm-based exercises. The game will track players’ progress and gamify the experience through achievements.

Once players feel confident in their skills, they can enter community tournaments for all skill levels alone or with a partner. In addition to climbing the leaderboard, players can win real-life prizes.

Pickleball One uses Meta Quest’s Passthrough vision.

Players don’t have to worry about smashing or running into anything either. Pickleball One will take advantage of the Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest Pro’s Passthrough feature so players can see their surroundings at all times.

Pickleball, which combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis, has been growing more popular across the U.S.. According to the Association of Pickleball Professionals, over 36.5 million people played the game at least once between August 2021 and August 2022.

Pickleball One is compatible with the Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest 2, and Meta Quest Pro. It will be available in the Meta Quest Store at the Holiday Season price of $24.99 starting October 19.