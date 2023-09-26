We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here. At the event, we will also announce 25 top game startups as the 2024 Game Changers. Apply or nominate today!

Mattel announced today that it is launching a new version of classic board game Pictionary: Namely, a version where players pit their drawing skills against an AI to see if it can guess the answers. This new version, called Pictionary Vs AI, uses the Google Quick Draw neural network as the players’ opponent. It’s available to pre-order and will be available in October.

According to Mattel, in this version of Pictionary, players scan a QR code at the start of the game and use their phones as the AI’s “eyes.” Once they’ve done their drawing, they present it to the AI, which will try and guess the answer. Players can also win points by betting whether or not the AI will correctly guess each others’ drawings. They can also partake of special challenges to earn more points, such as drawing with their eyes closed or without using their hands.

Sven Gerjets, Mattel’s EVP and CTO, said in a statement, “Mattel is excited to introduce Pictionary Vs. AI, bringing technological advancement to create new and exciting challenges to fans who love the classic game. At Mattel, we create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. There are many play patterns to explore around new tech to enhance engagement with physical toys.”

Mattel says the game has been certified by the ESRB and follows the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act with only child-appropriate material. The company revealed the game at the Code Conference’s AI studio.

Ray Adler, Mattel’s global head of games, added, “Games from across the Mattel portfolio have been bringing families together for more than 50 years – and we’re proud that the decades-long adoration that fans have for our products is matched by the innovation constantly available in our lineup of games. Pictionary Vs. AI continues to build upon our impressive portfolio by offering a new, modern way that fans can engage with the brand, combined with the hilarious quickdraw gameplay they’ve always loved.”