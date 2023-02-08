Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Nintendo revealed more information today about Pikmin 4, the game it first revealed at last September’s Direct. The new footage shows off gameplay and the title’s release date: It launches on Nintendo Switch on July 21.

During the gameplay footage, Nintendo revealed several features, including the various types of Pikmin — including new ice Pikmin. It also features a new animal companion, a cute puppy-like creature called Oatchi who helps the Pikmin with tasks requiring more strength. The game also has a new player character controlling the Pikmin.

The end of the trailer also teased a new gameplay mode, showing a nighttime scene and an enemy with their eyes glowing red. Whether this means the game will have a Dying Light-style day-night cycle, we’ll have to wait and see.

Pikmin 4 has been rumored for release for some time, but was only properly revealed at last year’s Direct. At the time, it was only confirmed for a 2023 release window.