Planetarium Labs, a community-driven Web3 gaming company, unveiled two new role-playing games at the Korean Blockchain Week in South Korea.

The new RPGs included Verse8, an opensource decentralized roguelike RPG protocol, and Immortal Rising 2, a Web3 competitive idle RPG game. Jake Song, CEO of XLGames and creator of the smash hit Lineage franchise, is collaborating on Verse8.

Building on the success of its first fully on-chain idle RPG game, Nine Chronicles, Planetarium Labs aims to deliver exciting, engaging, and immersive experiences with intricate narratives and massive opportunities for modding and monetization, the company said. Planetarium Labs can work on these ambitious games, as it raised a $32 million round last year.

The unveiling began with the introduction of Verse8, which features a universe of moddable games that bring together multiplayer experiences, vibrant gaming communities, and virtual economies.

Verse8 takes traditional online RPGs to new heights with a multiverse backstory. Creators have access to tools for world generation, distribution, and monetization, enabling them to launch their own evolving virtual worlds on Verse8. Community hubs provide a platform for creators to reach audiences, market their offerings, engage with users, and collaborate with like-minded brands and players.

JC Kim, CEO of Planetarium, said in a statement, “Over 1,000 passionate Web3 builders registered for our event, underscoring the growing momentum and interest surrounding decentralized gaming. We’re extremely excited to announce our upcoming titles and aim to make a significant impact in the Web3 gaming scene in 2024. After months of diligent development and design, we’re thrilled to finally publicly announce our vision for Verse8 and Immortal Rising 2 to the community. Our upcoming lineup holds the potential to redefine the industry, addressing long-standing expectations.”

Verse8 is a collaborative effort between Planetarium Labs and XLGames, with Jake Song, CEO of XLGames and creator of the Lineage franchise.

“Verse8 is more than a game; it embodies the ethos of decentralization. The game’s innovative open UGC protocol ensures that content creation isn’t monopolized by a few but democratized for the many, laying the foundation for a thriving multiplayer world,” Song said in a statement. “Complete with roguelike experiences and a multiplayer virtual economy, these capabilities will serve as the foundation upon which creators can build and deploy new experiences of their own for gamers to enjoy.”

Immortal Rising 2

Planetarium also provided previews of Immortal Rising 2, a Web3 sequel to Immortal Rising 1. The first installment was the highest-grossing mobile game in the idle RPG category in South Korea, generating over $15 million in revenue exclusively from the Korean market during an eight-month span.

Immortal Rising 2 maintains the fast-paced and stylish gameplay of its predecessor while enhancing the user experience with features such as transitioning to a quarter-view during gameplay. The game incorporates innovative Web3 elements such as self-balancing tokenomics and a dynamic guild warfare system, empowering top guilds to actively influence in-game resources and rewards.

Jake Lee, chief publishing officer of Planetarium Labs, said in a statement, “Idle RPG game downloads in South Korea have surpassed those of MMORPG games, highlighting the remarkable expansion of the market. Through the success of Nine Chronicles, we built the most extensive Web3 community in the realm of Web3 idle RPGs. This achievement naturally led us to collaborate with top-tier talents to make sure we deliver the very best to the gaming community. The creators of Immortal Rising 1 come with an impressive track record, and our skilled team behind Immortal Rising 2 consists of seasoned experts with decades of experience in crafting top-notch competitive and growth-focused MMORPG gameplay.”

Planetarium Labs is aiming to become a pioneer of open-source, decentralized blockchain games. The company is building a gaming ecosystem based on Libplanet blockchain technology. Its goal with the choice is to allow players to participate in the game network and offer the chance to play a major role in the open-source content development. Libplanet is home to Nine Chronicles.

Alan Lau, chief business officer of Animoca Brands, which funded Planetarium Labs, said in a statement, “Immortal Rising 2 is tangible proof of what we can do when passion, innovation, and collaboration come together. I’m looking forward to this new Web3 title in Planetarium Labs’ portfolio. We are entering a new era defined by collaboration, immersive gameplay, and community-driven content, and Animoca Brands is thrilled to be actively engaged in this pivotal phase of the blockchain gaming revolution.”