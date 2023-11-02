GamesBeat Next's on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you might have missed. Watch Now

Planetarium Labs, a growing Web3 gaming company, is set to launch Nine Chronicles (9C) Mobile on November 22.

This mobile version of the Nine Chronicles blockchain game that is already on the market marks a pivotal milestone in the progression of the Web3 gaming landscape, the company said.

Nine Chronicles M will bring the same immersive and customizable features that have made Nine Chronicles into a popular Web3 RPG game on PC, but with the added convenience of mobile accessibility, Planetarium Labs said.

The company said this mobile release not only aims to provide players with earning opportunities and immersive gaming experiences but also contributes to the adoption of Web3 technology, all while maximizing benefits for players.

JC Kim, CEO of Planetarium Labs, said in a statement, “Our goal has always been to provide the best experiences to the widest possible user base. Nine Chronicles has already garnered over 200,000 players, and with Nine Chronicles Mobile, players can now enjoy the game on their mobile phones, anytime and anywhere. It will also be available on Google Play and Apple Store with support for in-app purchases, aligning with our strategy of introducing users, even those unfamiliar with crypto, to Web3 games in a user-friendly manner.”

Planetarium Labs can work on multiple ambitious games, as it raised a $32 million round last year. It recently announced Verse8, an opensource decentralized roguelike RPG protocol, and Immortal Rising 2, a Web3 competitive idle RPG game.

Alan Lau, chief business officer of Animoca Brands, the company that led Planetarium Labs’ $32 million funding round, highlighted the expertise behind Nine Chronicles Mobile. In a statement, he said, “The development and design teams of Planetarium Labs have decades’ worth of collective experience in gaming and blockchain technologies, and we’re thrilled to be part of this upcoming launch. Idle RPGs represent a popular and growing gaming genre, and Nine Chronicles Mobile could become even more successful than the PC version, playing a crucial role in driving Web3 adoption.”

Planetarium Labs has organized a three-week pre-registration event. During this event, users can participate in daily gacha games, offering a gamified experience. Players have the chance to win various items, including 10,000 NCG. Early registrants can also earn additional rewards through a creative referral bonus system.

Nine Chronicles has consistently held a top-ranking position on DappRadar by daily UAW (Unique Active Wallets), boasting one of the largest global Web3 gaming communities. It stands out as the world’s first fully on-chain and open-source Web3 MMORPG game, delivering decentralized experiences that allow users to modify and utilize Nine Chronicles IP, the company said.

The game’s development was supported by funds raised from Web3 heavyweights like Animoca Brands and Binance Labs. This mobile announcement follows Planetarium Labs’ recent news that Nine Chronicles is going multichain by integrating the Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) standard, facilitating the seamless transfer of wrapped NCG (the native token of the Nine Chronicles gaming ecosystem) across different blockchain networks.