Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

I leave for one week, and everyone gets all acquisition-y on me! Sega and Rovio are apparently linking up, as Sega desires to get on mobile and Rovio desires to get on consoles/PC, or so I hear. It’s not the pair-up I would have predicted, but that makes it even better. I look forward to seeing what happens after these two join together.

In other news, the PlayStation 5 is apparently on track to lap the PS4 in sales figures. Mat Piscatella of Circana noted on Twitter that, “PlayStation 5 hardware unit sales have now surpassed those of PlayStation 4 on a time-aligned basis (29 months in market).” While that doesn’t surprise me, it’s gratifying to know that gamers can get their hands on them en masse after supplies being short for so long. Also, Resident Evil 4 Remake sold like candy, which I find even more gratifying.

I’ve also seen some small pieces of interesting news this week: Gary Bowser will allegedly be paying Nintendo off for the rest of his life, despite now technically being a free man. Seems like a long way to go to make an example out of one dude, but I’m not a massive games publisher. Also, Guerrilla Games released Horizon Forbidden West’s big DLC Burning Shores. Alongside the DLC, it’s also added a thalassophobia mode, which, as someone with said affliction, I appreciate.

In case you missed it, I was off last week, and spent a tiny bit of that time catching up on video games. It wasn’t all video games, I promise — I also went to a convention and met people who acted in video games — but it was nice to step back and play some games I wanted to play, not just to keep up with the modern releases. On that note, I’ve spent part of this week playing Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened Remake. Having played the original during my adventure-gaming dark age, it’s been very interesting to revisit it with prettier graphics and a slightly less gaunt Holmes. Give me a little time, and I’ll be catching up on Dead Island 2 as well.

Event GamesBeat Summit 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in Los Angeles this May 22-23. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry to share their updates on the latest developments.

Register Here

What to play this week (including last week)

What’s new:

Dead Island 2

Minecraft Legends

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened Remake

Homestead Arcana

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story

God of Rock

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy

DE-EXIT – Eternal Matters

Survival: Fountain of Youth

New on subscription services (this is going to take a while):

Ghostwire: Tokyo (Xbox Game Pass)

NHL 23 (Xbox Game Pass)

Medieval Dynasty (Xbox Game Pass)

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind (Xbox Gold)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PlayStation Plus Extra+Premium)

Doom Eternal (PlayStation Plus Extra+Premium)

Riders Republic (PlayStation Plus Extra+Premium)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (PlayStation Plus Extra+Premium)

Slay the Spire (PlayStation Plus Extra+Premium)

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (PlayStation Plus Extra+Premium)

The Evil Within (PlayStation Plus Extra+Premium)

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (PlayStation Plus Extra+Premium)

Bassmaster Fishing (PlayStation Plus Extra+Premium)

Paradise Killer (PlayStation Plus Extra+Premium)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PlayStation Plus Extra+Premium)

Doom (PlayStation Plus Premium)

Doom II (PlayStation Plus Premium)

Doom 64 (PlayStation Plus Premium)

Doom 3 (PlayStation Plus Premium)

Dishonored: Definitive Edition (PlayStation Plus Premium)

The Beast Inside (Prime Gaming)

Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition (Prime Gaming)

Crossed Swords (Prime Gaming)

Ghost Pilots (Prime Gaming)

Beholder 2 (Prime Gaming)

Terraformers (Prime Gaming)

Metal Slug 4 (Prime Gaming)

Ninja Masters (Prime Gaming)

MORDHAU (GeForce Now)

11-11 Memories Retold (GeForce Now)

canVERSE (GeForce Now)

Get Even (GeForce Now)

Little Nightmares (GeForce Now)

Little Nightmares II (GeForce Now)

F1 2021 (GeForce Now)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (GeForce Now)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (GeForce Now)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (GeForce Now)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me (GeForce Now)

Pulseman (Nintendo Switch Online)

Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition (Nintendo Switch Online)

Kid Chameleon (Nintendo Switch Online)

Flicky (Nintendo Switch Online)

Summon Quest (Apple Arcade)