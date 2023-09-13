We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here. At the event, we will also announce 25 top game startups as the 2024 Game Changers. Apply or nominate today!

Sony announced today that it’s rolling out software for PlayStation 5 that adds several new features, including new accessibility options, support for Dolby Atmos devices, social and UI updates and larger SSD capacity. The quality-of-life updates begin rolling out today globally, while some of the updates to Remote Play are rolling out in the coming weeks.

The new accessibility features include the ability to use a second controller for assistance. Given PlayStation recently announced the Access customizable controller (which launches in December), this seems like a necessary addition for those who wish to use it in addition to a DualSense. Another change is haptic feedback for the PS5’s user interface, which would use sound effects to help users navigate the menus. Similarly, the company is rolling out several social features that allow users to join each other’s parties and communicate more easily.

PlayStation is also rolling out the Remote Play app to devices running Android TV OS 12 — more specifically, to the Chromecast with Google TV and the Bravia XR A95L television. PlayStation has also rolled out more support for 3D Audio on Dolby Atmos-enabled devices, powered by Tempest 3D AudioTech. The final hardware-related update is that PlayStation 5 now supports 8GB M.2 SSDs, where it previously limited support to those up to 4GB (though there are still limits on which SSDs work with the console).

Some of the additional changes add essential features previously missing, such as the ability to search for games in your game library. Perhaps one of the smallest but most interesting changes is that you can now mute the beeping sound the PS5 makes on startup and shut down, a sound that previously not even headphones could quiet.