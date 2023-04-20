Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

PlayStation announced today that it has acquired another new developer to add to its stable of talent: Firewalk Studios, the multiplayer developer funded and created by ProbablyMonsters. Firewalk partnered with Sony on an upcoming project, and now both studio and project are under the PlayStation umbrella. According to Sony, Firewalk is the 20th company to join PlayStation Studios.

ProbablyMonsters revealed Firewalk in 2019 (after having created it the previous year), alongside Cauldron Studios. Sony announced in 2021 that it was partnering with ProbablyMonsters to publish Firewalk’s upcoming multiplayer game. Tony Hsu, studio head, said in a statement, “SIE has supported our team’s vision from the beginning and with the incredible creative power of the PlayStation Studio ecosystem. This exciting next step will help us transform that vision into a reality.”

Firewalk has not revealed any details about its multiplayer title, save that it’s an original IP and Ryan Ellis, formerly of Bungie, is serving as game director. PlayStation appears to have taken the studio on as a way of expanding its multiplayer audience.

Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, said of Firewalk in a statement, “The studio shares our passion for creating inspiring worlds grounded in exceptional gameplay, and we want to continue to invest in their mission. We’re excited for Firewalk to bring their technical and creative expertise to PlayStation Studios to help grow our live service operations and deliver something truly special for gamers.”