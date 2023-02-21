Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

PlayStation today revealed the date of its next State of Play livestream event. The new show airs on February 23 and will last for 45 minutes. It will focus on updates for games from third-party partners and five PlayStation VR2 titles. About 15 minutes of the show will also center on Rocksteady’s upcoming title, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League launches on May 26 after a major delay. While Rocksteady previously revealed gameplay for the title, its most recent trailers have been cinematic. Now we’ll supposedly get several minutes of gameplay before the game’s launch.

Sony’s “third-party partners” could mean a number of different teams. Likely candidates include Square Enix, who are releasing Final Fantasy XVI on PlayStation in June; and Insomniac, who are working on Spider-Man 2, which is still scheduled for release sometime later this year.

In addition, Sony is also showing five PlayStation VR2 titles that will launch later this year. The company previously confirmed that it plans to launch up to 40 games within a month of the new headset’s launch. Since the announcement says the PS VR2 titles are coming “later this year,” that means they likely won’t be part of the launch lineup.