Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

PlayStation’s untitled remote play device will allow gamers to access their games over Wi-Fi. The new device, codenamed Project Q, will allow fans to play any game installed on their PS5 console (excluding VR games) on its eight inch screen.

This will allow PlayStation users to take their games on the go. Both the PS5 and new device must be connected to Wi-Fi, but not necessarily on the same network.

More gaming companies are pursuing handheld gaming devices so players can take their titles on-the-go. The Nintendo Switch, Valve’s Steam Deck, and Asus’ upcoming Rogue Ally will be competitors to a degree. Except for the Switch, PlayStation’s new device is targeting console players rather than PC players.

Additionally, PlayStation Plus subscribers will likely get more value out of their subscriptions with this device.

Event GamesBeat Summit 2023 Join the GamesBeat community for our virtual day and on-demand content! You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry to share their updates on the latest developments.

Register Here

The unnamed device is set to launch later this year and pricing details have not been announced.