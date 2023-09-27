GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Sony announced today that Jim Ryan, head of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) and PlayStation, is retiring in March 2024. He has worked for Sony for almost 30 years and assumed the role of CEO of SIE in 2019. He oversaw the launch of the PlayStation 5, which has sold over 40 million units. Ryan gave no indication that he is moving to a new role in the games industry.

Ryan joined Sony in 1994, working for Sony’s European entity, then called Sony Computer Entertainment Europe. He has served a number of roles in the company since then, including President of Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe, head of global sales and marketing and later deputy president of SIE. He assumed the role of president of SIE in 2019, swapping roles with then-CEO John Kodera.

Sony President, COO and CFO Hiroki Totoki will take over as Chairman of SIE in October 2023, and will assume the role of interim CEO on April 1, 2024. According to the company’s official release, Totoki will work closely with Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida and SIE’s management to “help define the next chapter of PlayStation’s future, including the succession of the SIE CEO role.”

Ryan said in a statement, “I’ve relished the opportunity to have a job I love in a very special company, working with great people and incredible partners. But I’ve found it increasingly difficult to reconcile living in Europe and working in North America. I will leave having been privileged to work on products that have touched millions of lives across the world; PlayStation will always be part of my life, and I feel more optimistic than ever about the future of SIE. I want to thank Yoshida-san for placing so much trust in me and being an incredibly sensitive and supportive leader.”