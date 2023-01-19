PlayStation has revealed the launch line-up for the upcoming VR2 headset. When the headset releases on February 22, it’ll have 13 games available to play. These include single and multiplayer titles in a variety of genres, some of which have never launched on PSVR before. The company also elaborated on its CES claims of 30 launch titles, saying the headset will have up to 30 games available to play within a month of its release.

Several of the games launching for PS VR2 were available for its predecessor — the headset itself is not compatible with all PSVR titles. One of the titles is Creed: Rise to Glory Championship Edition, an upgraded version from its original PSVR counterpart. Other games have been upgraded for the new system, with developers offering upgrades to for PS VR2 owners. Not all of the upgrades are free, unfortunately. These include:

Puzzling Places (free upgrade for PSVR owners)

Song in the Smoke: Rekindled (free upgrade)

Synth Riders Remastered (free upgrade)

Rez Infinite (paid upgrade)

Tetris Effect (paid upgrade)

Thumper (no upgrade)

NFL Pro Era (no upgrade)

Several other titles will debut on PSVR from other services. Before Your Eyes, Kayak VR: Mirage, Pavlov VR, What the Bat? and The Last Clockwinder all launched on other platforms. In addition to the VR-native titles, Polyphony Digital is also rolling out a VR update for Gran Turismo 7, making it the honorary 14th launch title for the new headset.

PlayStation also released a list of the games it predicts will release between the VR2’s launch and March 22. These include big names like Horizon spin-off Call of the Mountain, a remaster of Moss Books 1 & 2, Cities VR and a free upgrade for owners of Resident Evil Village. The complete list is:

After the Fall (Vertigo Games)

Altair Breaker (Thirdverse)

Before Your Eyes (Skybound Interactive, launch window)

Cities VR (Fast Travel Games)

Cosmonious High (Owlchemy)

Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition (Survios, launch window)

The Dark Pictures: Switchback (Supermassive, launch window)

Demeo (Resolution Games)

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games)

Fantavision 202X (Cosmo Machia, Inc.)

Gran Turismo 7 (via free update to PS5 version of GT7)

Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla)

Job Simulator (Owlchemy)

Jurassic World Aftermath (Coatsink)

Kayak VR: Mirage (Better Than Life)

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (Gemdrops, Inc.)

The Last Clockwinder (Pontoco/Cyan Worlds)

The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs, purchase includes PS VR and PS VR2 versions)

Moss 1 & 2 Remaster (Polyarc)

NFL Pro Era (StatusPro, Inc., free PS VR2 upgrade)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games, launch window)

Pavlov VR (Vankrupt)

Pistol Whip (Cloudhead, free upgrade)

Puzzling Places (Realities.io, free upgrade)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom, via free update to PS5 version of RE Village)

Rez Infinite (Enhance)

Song in the Smoke (17 Bit)

STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge (ILMxLab)

Synth Riders (Kluge Interactive, free upgrade)

The Tale of Onogoro (Amata K.K)

Tentacular (Devolver)

Tetris Effect: Connected (Enhance)

Thumper (Drool LLC)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution (Skydance, launch window)

Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy)

What the Bat (Triband)

Zenith: The Last City (Ramen VR, free upgrade)