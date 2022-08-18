Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Sony’s been testing the waters of PC releases for a little while now. A few PlayStation specific titles have hit the PC over the years; most notably Horizon Zero Dawn back in 2020. Since that release there have been a few more prominent titles, but nothing on the scale of what Microsoft is doing these days.

It looks like Sony’s starting to take the PC market a little bit more seriously, though. August 17 marked the official launch of PlayStation on PC. Sony’s got a whole new section on the PlayStation website dedicated to its PC catalog, complete with helpful links to where to buy them.

It’s also got a frequently asked questions section, with some helpful answers alongside one or two not so helpful answers. There’s not very many overall, though, and they’re well worth a quick read.

The titles currently listed and linked on PlayStation on PC are God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn, Helldivers and Predator Hunting Grounds.

These are all games that have been out. I know you know about these and where to buy them. The upcoming titles section, though? That’s where the magic is.

The ‘Upcoming Games’ section

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming in the fall of 2022. The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is coming sometime, also in 2022. I’ve been waiting to play Miles Morales for literal years. My PS4 died a ways back, right as the PS5 was coming out. Easy solve, I’ll just buy a PS5.

I still don’t have a PS5. But now I don’t need one, because Miles Morales is coming to the PC. I adored the original Marvel’s Spider-Man. My review probably shows that off; it hit me in a way few other games manage. Add to that Miles Morales, my favorite Spider-Man from my (now defunct) favorite comic line?

It’s a match made in heaven.