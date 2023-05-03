Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

PlayStation announced which games are coming to PS Plus in May, all of which are rolling out to subscribers today. The games include Grid Legends, Chivalry 2 and Descenders. All three titles are available to subscribers from now through June 6. As usual, the update consists of at least one multiplayer title.

The headliner is racing game Grid Legends, the Codemasters title, which launched on consoles and PC in February 2022 and features a full, cinematic story alongside its high-speed gameplay. The multiplayer title is Chivalry 2, a medieval battle simulator where players can team up to hack and slash their way across the battlefields of yore. The final game is Descenders, a physics-based biking simulator all about going downhill.

Unlike Game Pass, PS Plus does not publicly remove games from its library at regular intervals. However, PlayStation announced in February that it was discontinuing the PS Plus Collection on May 9. That means that subscribers will no longer have access to this collection of the PS4’s biggest releases starting next week. Most of the titles in the collection — including Bloodborne, God of War and The Last of Us Remastered.

Sony revealed in last week’s financial report that the number of PS Plus subscribers has not shifted year-over-year. That said, the number of subscribers in the last quarter was the highest it was for the entire fiscal year, so perhaps more people are returning to PS Plus with the increased benefits. The number of monthly active users has gone down from earlier in the year, but the number has not dipped to a new low.