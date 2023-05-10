Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

PlayStation announced today which games are coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers in the second half of May. As usual, the Extra/Premium-tier library includes several triple-A titles and recent releases, including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Watch Dogs: Legion and several Tomb Raider games. It also includes the upcoming crowd control puzzler Humanity. All of the games launch on the service on May 16.

Humanity is the latest in a string of new games launching Day One on PS Plus, potentially marking a shift in the service towards showcasing new releases similar to Xbox Game Pass. The other major releases on the slate include Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Watch Dogs: Legion, Dishonored 2, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider and The Evil Within 2.

In recent months, PS Plus offers users multiple games in a single franchise in one month’s slate, and in May that franchise is Tomb Raider. The 2013 reboot and its sequels, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, are also in this month’s list of releases.

May’s addition includes several action-heavy games, including co-op shooter Wolfenstein: Youngblood, RPG hybrid Thymesia, music dungeon crawler Soundfall and side-scroller/farming sim hybrid Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin. Rounding out the list in the Extra-tier catalog are Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop, survival platformer Rain World, adventure game Lake, multiplayer survival title Conan Exiles, cozy RPG Rune Factory 4 Special and cozy life sim Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town.

The Premium-tier catalog also gets a few additions in mid-May. Unsurprisingly, this includes another Syphon Filter game, Logan’s Shadow, as well as PSP titles Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light and Pursuit Force. The final game on the list is Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered, which features most of the original film’s cast.