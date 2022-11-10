Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

PlayStation Plus is settling into a rhythm with its releases. It reserves the second wave of the month for the games it’s adding for the Extra and Premium tier subscribers. In November, PlayStation is launching several games for those with higher-tier subscriptions, including the Kingdom Hearts series and Skyrim. All games launch on November 15.

A large portion of the added titles are Kingdom Hearts games, including 1.5+2.5 ReMIX, 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, Melody of Memory and 3. Other additions include Tom Clancy titles Rainbow Six Siege, The Division 2 and Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, the Special Edition of Skyrim, Oddworld: Soulstorm, Chorus, What Remains of Edith Finch and The Gardens Between.

On top of the new-ish titles above, Sony is also adding classic games to the Premium-only library. Several games in the Ratchet & Clank series are available to these higher-tier subscribers, but notably it excludes the recently released Rift Apart. In the fine print, PlayStation announced it’s also adding Earth Defense Force titles World Brothers and Iron Rain, as well as Onee Chanbara Origin.

In its most recent quarterly earnings report, Sony revealed that PlayStation Plus lost several million subscribers in the last quarter. However, the same report revealed it was making more money per subscriber than before — meaning several users likely bumped their subscriptions to a higher tier. The company also said it expects to recover some of these subscriber losses in the next quarter with more promotions and game additions. With more potential users paying for higher tiers, PlayStation is incentivized to keep adding more games to the service.