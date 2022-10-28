Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

PlayStation revealed this week which games it will offer to PS Plus subscribers. For November, we’re getting Nioh 2, Heavenly Bodies and the Lego Harry Potter Collection. The former two are available for both PS5 and PS4, while the Lego Harry Potter Collection is a PS4 exclusive.

Nioh 2 is an action RPG and a follow-up to Team Ninja’s first entry in the series. Unlike the original game, players can create their own characters, who are accompanied by yokai spirits. The series has sold seven million copies total since Nioh launched in 2017. According to the PlayStation blog, PS Plus users can access Nioh 2 on PS4 and Nioh 2 Remastered on PS5.

The Lego gaming brand is having a particularly good year, as Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has stayed on the best-seller charts since it launched in April. Lego’s Harry Potter adaptation combines all seven years of the titular character’s school life, including Years 5-7 remastered. It also features both local and online co-op.

The final game is Heavenly Bodies. This physics simulator puts players in zero-gravity situations, where they must control the limbs of their cosmonaut protagonist with thumbsticks. It’s an hilariously awkward time, especially if you try to play with a friend on local co-op.

PlayStation finally seems to have settled in to rhythm with regards to its tier-exclusive Plus releases, which are announced and launch later in the month. All three games announced today will launch for all PS Plus subscribers on November 1.