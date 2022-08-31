Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Sony today revealed the games coming to PlayStation Plus in September, both to the Essential tier and to Extra and Premium tiers. The Essential tier games launch first, on September 6, while the other games launch later in the month.

The free games for the Essential subscribers are Need for Speed: Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Toem. Need for Speed: Heat is, obviously, a racing title. Granblue Fantasy: Versus is a fighting game spin on the classic RPG franchise. Toem is a hand-drawn adventure game title about photography.

Last month’s PS Plus Essential titles, Yakuza: Like A Dragon, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 and Little Nightmares, are available until September 5.

PlayStation Plus Extra & Premium-tier games

Sony also revealed which games are coming to their Extra and Premium subscribers. While it’s only been a couple of months since the new PS Plus Spartacus system launched, Sony seem to have settled on launching higher-tier additions later in the month. All of the Extra and Premium games launch on September 20 as part of the Game Catalog. This means they’re free for players to enjoy, but subscribers don’t claim a copy of the games for their personal collection.

The September Game Catalog additions include:

Deathloop (PS5)

Assassin’s Creed Origins (PS4)

Watch Dogs 2 (PS4)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (PS4)

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition (PS4)

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (PS4)

Monster Energy Supercross — The Official Videogame 5 (PS5, PS4)

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PS5, PS4)

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (PS4)

Rayman Legends (PS4)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game — Complete Edition (PS4)

It’s worth noting that Spiritfarer launches on PS Plus’s Game Catalog only days after it exits Xbox’s Game Pass library.

In addition to the above, PlayStation is adding new titles to its Classics streaming library, which is exclusive to Premium subscribers. These additions also launch on September 20, and include:

Syphon Filter 2

The Sly Collection

Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time

Bentley’s Hackpack

Toy Story 3

Kingdom of Paradise