PlayStation have revealed their second wave of games coming to PlayStation Plus in September for the service’s Extra and Premium tiers. It’s an RPG-heavy week, as the addition includes Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, Odin Sphere Leifthrasir and several Star Ocean titles. All of the games in the wave roll out on September 19.

Nier Replicant is a remake of the original Nier, and features similar action RPG mechanics to Nier Automata. The other RPGs available for both Extra and Premium users include Star Ocean The Divine Force, Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness and the aforementioned 2D title Odin Sphere Leifthrasir. The month is also heavy on narrative adventure games, including sci-fi mystery 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, cybernoir Cloudpunk, animal-based mystery Tails Noir and occult mystery Call of the Sea.

Other additions this month to the Extra-tier roster include legendary strategy title Civilization VI, stealth shooter Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, the delightfully relaxing Unpacking, roller coaster building sim Planet Coaster, tense survival title This War of Mine, action title Contra: Rogue Corps, cover shooter West of the Dead and children’s game PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls.

The Premium-tier additions to the Classics library are Star Ocean First Departure R, Star Ocean: Till the End of Time, Star Ocean: The Last Hope and Dragon’s Crown Pro. This is the first announcement of new games for the service since Sony revealed it’s raising the price of a yearly PlayStation Plus subscription for all tiers. The prices of all three tiers have gone up, meaning players are now paying a higher price to play these games.