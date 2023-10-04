GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

PlayStation announced which games are coming to PS Plus in October, and as one might expect, one of them is a horror game: The Callisto Protocol. The other two games, Farming Simulator 22 and Weird West, don’t necessarily fit the spooky times, but all three games launch on PlayStation Plus today. This is the second batch of games to be added to the service following last month’s price increase.

The Callisto Protocol is a survival horror game set on the moon Callisto, where players control would-be prison escapee Jacob Lee during the outbreak of some kind of monster plague. The game’s inclusion seems slightly ill-timed given that Glen Schofield, the game’s creator, announced he’s leaving developer Striking Distance. The rumor is that his departure was predicated by this game not selling particularly well.

Farming Simulator 22 is October’s multiplayer and co-op, with players joining together to plan out and maintain their farms, as the name suggests. The game features three environments from America and Europe, as well as new seasonal cycles introduced in this edition. Farming Sim 22 also features easy modding on consoles, allowing users to download more content for the game.

The final game, Weird West, is an isometric action RPG with Western gothic fantasy vibes. The game features multiple characters and storylines, with player choices affecting the outcome of the overarching plot. While it’s not officially a horror game, it’s got horror elements befitting the spooky month.