Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.

PlayStation has announced which games are coming to PlayStation Plus in its final influx of new titles in 2022. Subscribers who pay for the Extra or Premium tiers get a number of Ubisoft titles, as well as the most recent entries in the Like a Dragon series. With one exception, all games launch on the service on December 20.

Three of the games coming to the subscription service are Far Cry games, specifically Far Cry 5, Far Cry Primal and Far Cry: New Dawn. Ubisoft has added several of its games to PS Plus in the last few months, including several Assassin’s Creed games. Monolith’s Middle-Earth games, Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War, also join at the same time.

We’re also getting several games in the Like a Dragon series (formerly known as Yakuza), including Yakuza 6, Like a Dragon and spin-off title Judgment. This means Sony fulfilled the promise it made earlier this year to bring the whole series to PS Plus. The next game in the series, Like a Dragon: Ishin, launches on February 21. Curiously, PS Plus also announced one game in the batch that isn’t joining the service until early January: WWE 2K22, which launches for Extra and Premium members on January 3.

Other games coming to the service include:

Event GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 Join the GamesBeat community online, February 1-2, to examine the findings and emerging trends within the metaverse.

Register Here

Mortal Shell

The Pedestrian

Evil Genius 2

Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion

Ben 10: Power Trip

Gigantosaurus The Game

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition

Worms W.M.D

The Escapists 2

As always, some retro games are only available to top-tier Premium subscribers. The list of these is smaller than it has been in previous months. Subscribers will get Heavenly Sword, Ridge Racer 2, Pinball Heroes and Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus.

Sony’s offerings on PlayStation Plus, while perhaps not as impressive as Xbox Game Pass, are growing in their own right. Sony is still quarreling with Microsoft over its planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard, with the FTC currently investigating the deal. A recent Bloomberg report suggests that, presumably in the interest of fairness, Microsoft offered Sony the right to sell Call of Duty games on PlayStation Plus. Given that Sony never launches new games on PlayStation Plus, it may not have appreciated this compromise.