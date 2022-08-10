Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

PlayStation today revealed the latest additions to the PlayStation Plus catalog for August. In addition to several other games, including Bugsnax and Dead by Daylight, it’s adding the first of many Yakuza titles. All of the new additions roll out on August 16.

The service’s recent change means that, in addition to the free offerings, it also adds a selection of titles to its catalog for Extra and Premium members — similar to Game Pass. For August, it’s adding Bugsnax, Dead by Daylight, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, Metro Exodus, Trials of Mana, UNO, Monopoly Madness and Monopoly Plus.

It’s also adding the first three entries in the Yakuza series. PlayStation has previously said that it’s bringing the entirety of the Yakuza franchise to PS Plus. It’s begun by offering the most recent entry, Like a Dragon, for subscribers. It plans to roll the rest of the series out to Extra and Premium members throughout the next months. For August, it’s adding Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2.

Yakuza is already a popular series for subscription services. The entire Yakuza catalog (bar Judgment and Lost Judgment, which is still available on Xbox) is available on Game Pass as well.