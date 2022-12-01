Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

PlayStation Plus revealed which games are coming to the platform in its final offering of 2022. The December list of games includes the recently launched Mass Effect Legendary Edition. The three upcoming titles will be available to subscribers on December 6.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is, as the name suggests, the remastering of the original Mass Effect trilogy for current-gen consoles. The sci-fi RPG is one of the most well-regarded in the genre and developer Bioware is working on a new follow-up that’s in early development. The multiplayer title in the offering (there’s always at least one) is Divine Knockout: Founder’s Edition, a platform fighter starring several gods such as Thor and Hercules. The final title is action RPG Biomutant, in which the player is a sapient beast saving its forest home.

Aside from its monthly influx of new games, PlayStation Plus has come up, curiously, in the ongoing legal détente between Microsoft and Sony over the former’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. One of Sony’s contentions appears to be that Microsoft will put new Call of Duty titles exclusively on its own subscription platform, Xbox Game Pass, at launch. In one of its recent legal filings, it propounds that doing so would harm consumers/developers/etc.

Microsoft countered that, if PlayStation Plus wanted to achieve the same success as Game Pass would if it added Call of Duty to the service, it could go and do likewise (more or less). More specifically, it said, “At a minimum, Sony could include additional first- and third-party releases in PlayStation Plus on the ‘day and date’ release. Sony’s first-party exclusives not currently included in PlayStation Plus include prominent titles such as The Last of Us, God of War, Spiderman and the Final Fantasy VII Remake. The inclusion of such titles would be beneficial for gamers.”

It’s unclear if this will impact PS Plus releases going forward. The FTC, European Commission and the UK’s CMA are all currently reviewing the pending merger.