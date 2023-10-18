GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

PlayStation is rolling out its PS Plus Extra and Premium tier offerings for October today, and the list includes several spooky games, befitting the season. These include Alien: Isolation and Outlast 2, though the headliner is the less-spooky Gotham Knights. All of the games roll out on the service today, so that users can get started on getting their scares on before Halloween.

The spookiest game out of the bunch is Alien: Isolation, a sequel to the Ridley Scott horror film where Amanda Ripley must fend off a predatory Xenomorph. Other spooky titles include Outlast 2, another survival horror title where a journalist attempts to escape a shadowy cult; and The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, where a group of soldiers find themselves trapped underground with unknown monsters. Dead Island, while perhaps not as scary as the other titles on the list, rounds out the horror titles with some zombie acction.

Gotham Knights joins PlayStation Plus a few weeks after it rolled out for Xbox Game Pass users. WB Games’ title, in my opinion, fails to live up to the Batman: Arkham titles, but it’s worth trying out for PS Plus Extra-tier subscribers. The other non-spooky titles for the month include noir-detective RPG Disco Elysium, MMO space adventure Elite: Dangerous, sailing adventure game Far: Changing Tides, third-person shooter Gungrave G.O.R.E., Soulslike Eldest Souls and puzzle game Röki.

The Premium-tier-exclusive games on offer in October includes two fighting games: Tekken 6 and Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny. The other two games are the mini-game collection Ape Escape Academy and puzzler IQ Final.