PlayStation announced today which games are coming in its second wave of additions for PS Plus. The mid-month updates to the Extra and Premium tiers include, as usual, triple-A titles as well as PlayStation classics only accessible to their respective tiers. This month, the additions include 2021’s Game of the Year, It Takes Two, as well as Undertale, Sniper Elite 5 and Twisted Metal. All games join the service on July 18.

The Extra-tier additions include the aforementioned It Takes Two. PS Plus also offers a friend pass for this title, so players can invite someone to be their co-op partner who might not own the game. It’s not the only game featuring co-op this month, as other games on the roster include 3PS Sniper Elite 5, hazardous driving sim Snowrunner, zombie horde shooter World War Z and cyberpunk ARPG The Ascent. Unlike It Takes Two, these do not come with a friend pass.

The other games coming to Extra tier next week are cult classic RPG Undertale, platformer SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, fighting game Melty Blood: Type Lumina, isometric survival sim Dysmantle, steampunk tactical RPG Circus Electrique, musou action games Dynasty Warriors 9 and Samurai Warriors 5, pony adventure My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure, and car games Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R and Monster Jam Steel Titans.

There are only three PlayStation Classics coming to the Premium tier-exclusive library: Gravity Crash Portable, Twisted Metal and Twisted Metal 2. The latter two are significant because they coincide with the release of the upcoming Twisted Metal TV show on July 27. While Twisted Metal fans need not necessarily “catch up” on the game’s story before the show launches, at least fans of the classic games can enjoy them on current-gen consoles.