PlayStation announced which games are coming to PS Plus in July. The new summer batch of titles includes a cross-gen bundle of Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, Alan Wake Remastered and Endling — Extinction is Forever. All three games launch on the platform on July 4.

Alan Wake is likely of the greatest interest to users, as its sequel — Alan Wake II — launches on October 17. This launch gives PlayStation users a chance to play the original before the sequel launches. Cold War is Call of Duty’s period thriller, which features a lengthy single-player campaign in addition to the multiplayer and Zombies modes. Endling is a slower-paced side-scrolling adventure in which you play as a mother fox defending her cubs from the ravages of human progress.

This addition of games comes after June’s celebratory updates to PlayStation Plus, which included Far Cry 6 and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided among other additions to the Extra+Premium catalogs. PlayStation also announced that it was testing cloud streaming for supported PlayStation 5 titles in the PS Plus catalog. It intends to eventually offer cloud streaming as an extra perk for subscribers.

PlayStation also offered several other events to celebrate the anniversary of the new PlayStation Plus system, including free wallpapers, exclusive PlayStation Stars collectibles and a contest to win a free console and PS VR2.