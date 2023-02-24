Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Sony revealed its upcoming offerings for PlayStation Plus users in flashier way than usual: By putting them in its big State of Play event. While the bulk of the show was devoted to PlayStation VR2 titles and the upcoming game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, they did sneak the new PS Plus titles in as well. They also revealed that PlayStation Plus is getting a new game on the service at the time of launch — a rarity for the service.

The three free games coming to PS Plus subscribers are Battlefield 2042, Code Vein and Minecraft Dungeons. All three join the platform on March 7. In a bit of a break from tradition, all of these games offer co-op or multiplayer gameplay. Minecraft Dungeons, a dungeon crawler in the Minecraft style, and Code Vein, an animesque Soulslike both offer co-op play. Battlefield 2042 is, in keeping with the rest of the series, a primarily multiplayer title.

Minecraft Dungeons, Code Vein, and Battlefield 2042 are your PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for March, with Tchia and much more coming to Game Catalog. pic.twitter.com/PNYOlz8mQC — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 23, 2023

In addition to the free games offered to all PS Plus tiers, Sony also revealed a few of the games coming to the game catalog exclusive to the Extra and Premium tiers. These games include Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves, Ghostwire Tokyo, Immortals: Fenyx Rising and Rainbow Six Extraction.

Buried in this reveal was a surprise: Sony is releasing a new day one launch on PlayStation Plus. The upcoming platformer Tchia launches on March 21 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via the Epic Games Store. It’ll be available on its launch day to Extra and Premium-tier subscribers. Xbox Game Pass (PS Plus’s primary competition) regularly offers games on their day of release to subscribers. While PlayStation has done this previously with games such as Bugsnax and Oddworld: Soulstorm, it’s been slower to adopt the practice with more games.