We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here. At the event, we will also announce 25 top game startups as the 2024 Game Changers. Apply or nominate today!

PlayStation announced today that, alongside its usual slate of free titles, it’s raising the price of PS Plus in September. Starting September 6, the 12-month subscription price for each tier of the service is rising by a large percentage. The games for that month, which launch on September 5, are Saints Row (2022), Black Desert: Traveler Edition and Generation Zero.

The new prices for a yearly subscription for each tier are $80 for Essential, $135 for Extra and $180 for Premium. The previous prices for each tier are $60, $100 and $120 respectively. PlayStation set these prices when the revamped PS Plus launched last year. This comes shortly after Xbox raised the prices for rival subscription service Game Pass in July.

The announcement didn’t mention if the monthly or quarterly prices for the subscription will go up alongside the yearly plan. However, it added in the announcement post that the yearly prices “remain at a discounted rate when compared to purchasing the 1-Month or 3-Month subscriptions over a 12-month period.” Mathematically this would be true, though the margin of difference between paying the monthly price every month for twelve months and paying the yearly price won’t be as large as the others. Those between the quarterly and yearly prices become even thinner.

For example, the current monthly and quarterly prices for PS Plus are $10 a month and $25 a quarter, or $120 and $100 for a full year, respectively. Now the lump sum price for the same time period goes from $60 to $80. Similarly, the Extra tier’s prices add up to $180/year (from $15 monthly) and $160/year (from $40 quarterly) and the new yearly price is $140; and the Premium tier’s are $216/year (from $18 monthly) and $200/year (from $50 quarterly) with a new $180 yearly price.