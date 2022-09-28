Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

PlayStation has revealed the games its Plus subscribers will get in October. Starting on October 4, all subscribers — Essential, Extra and Premium — can download Injustice 2, Superhot and Hot Wheels Unleashed.

PS Plus’s games on offer are not as spooky as one might expect for an October drop, but they’re all still solid. Out of all the three games, Hot Wheels Unleashed is the newest, having released in 2021. It’s a good arcade racer more kid-friendly than the other games.

Injustice 2 is one of Netherrealm’s most recent fighting games. It doesn’t say whether the version available to PS Plus subscribers will include all of its DLC characters, but the base roster is nothing to sneeze at. Superhot is another fun title and was released for PSVR in addition to PS4 — though, considering PS VR2 won’t be compatible with older titles, it’ll likely take some time before it comes to the new headset.

It seems PlayStation hasn’t settled on an announcement schedule for its Extra and Premium content. It revealed which games would be coming to higher-tier subscribers alongside the Essential Three last month. Now Sony says it will announce those titles later this month. September’s games will be available until October 3.