PlayStation Plus’s August titles launch today for all subscribers. These include PGA Tour 2K23, Media Molecule’s Dreams and Death’s Door. In addition to the main games, Sabotage Studios confirmed that its upcoming RPG Sea of Stars will be on PlayStation Plus on its launch day of August 29, making it the first game to launch on both PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass.

Dreams, a game creation platform, includes a game-within-a-game. Developer Media Molecule launched its new game, Tren, within Dreams, meaning that PS Plus subscribers get both in the same package. Tren is an adventure game starring a toy train. Players can also use Dreams’ tools to create their own interactive experiences, which they can then share online.

The other two games in the list are Death’s Door, an isometric action-adventure title starring a Crow who reaps souls; and PGA Tour 2K23, which also is this month’s offering with co-op play. All three games launch on the subscription service today.

Sea of Stars is an upcoming retro-style RPG from Sabotage Studio, a prequel to The Messenger. The developer recently confirmed on Twitter that the game would launch on PlayStation Plus on August 29, the same day it launched on all other platforms. It will only be available for Extra and Premium-tier subscribers. It’s also joining PS Plus’s closest competitor, Xbox Game Pass on the same day. This will make it the first game to launch Day One on both services simultaneously.